IND vs IRE: Jasprit Bumrah-led side set to be without VVS Laxman despite absence of first-team coaching staff

The India cricket team under Jasprit Bumrah is set to be without VVS Laxman for the upcoming Ireland tour as the preparations get ready for the final stage. The latest report on Friday, August 11 confirmed the plans of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), this despite the absence of the first-team coaching staff of Rahul Dravid, who has been rested for the tour. The Indian team will play a three-match T20I series against the Green Army before the commitments for the Asia Cup begin.

No Laxman for the Ireland tour?

According to a report by Cricbuzz, India have opted not to include the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Chairman Laxman, who was also with the national side when they faced Ireland in 2022. The BCCI expected the former batter to accompany the team for the series, but have now opted to change the plans. As things stand, Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the support staff that will travel to Ireland.

Dravid and other first-team coaching staff including Paras Mhambrey will take a break before they join the national side for the Asia Cup which is scheduled to start at the end of the month in Sri Lanka for India. The coaching staff will leave for India immediately after the current leg of the West Indies tour is over. The entire team is in the US for the final two T20Is against West Indies where India trail by 1-2.

Players part of both the West Indies and Ireland series will directly leave from Miami to Dublin while other lot consisting of stand-in skipper Bumrah will travel from Mumbai. The Bumrah-led camp is expected to leave on Tuesday, August 15 before they start training for the series.

The management on the other hand has a different headache in the form of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer’s fitness concern. The duo is expected to be fit for the ODI World Cup but are facing a race against time for the Asia Cup 2023. The BCCI is awaiting the fitness report of the duo before they take any decision on India’s final squad for the Asia Cup.

