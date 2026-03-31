/‘Love for Whistle Podu Family’: Jadeja sinks Chennai but kisses CSK badge in emotional tribute

Ravindra Jadeja found himself in a unique position after featuring for Rajasthan Royals, a franchise for which he made his IPL debut in 2008 and lifted his maiden title, against Chennai Super Kings, the team with whom he has tasted the most success, having spent over a dozen years playing for, in game three of IPL 2026 in Guwahati. While Jadeja's heart remained with the Whistle Podu family, his performance on his return for RR sank CSK, as the hosts won their opener by eight wickets. However, it was how he thanked his former IPL team that won hearts and made headlines.

On his 'second debut' for the Royals, Jadeja picked up two wickets in the first innings, removing Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube in his first over to push CSK's back against the wall, eventually reducing the travelling team to 127 inside 20 overs. His twin blow was enough to restrict the injury-hit CSK batting unit to surrender on an under-par score in their first game of the season.



Rajasthan chased the target with eight wickets remaining, with their 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing a 15-ball fifty, the second quickest for the Royals. Quickfire cameos from keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and skipper Riyan Parag ensured RR walked out as winners inside the 13th over.

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Jadeja kisses the CSK badge

After guiding his team home, Jadeja wasted no time in greeting his CSK teammates, including seamer Khaleel Ahmed. Upon sharing a warm moment with the Chennai squad, Jadeja gracefully kissed the CSK badge on Khaleel’s jersey, which he later admitted was his gesture of thanking the franchise he spent years with.

“Obviously, leaving a franchise like CSK, where I had played for 12–13 years, was a little difficult initially. It was very emotional,” Jadeja reflected on his switch from CSK to RR in IPL 2026. “I told myself that changes like these are also part of the journey.”

