/IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Suresh Raina’s record, becomes third-fastest to achieve THIS feat

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a brilliant start to his IPL 2026 campaign by scoring a stunning half-century in just 15 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Barsapara Stadium on Monday (Mar 30). His innings is now the joint third-fastest fifty, equalling the records of Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran and Jake Fraser-McGurk. Only four players, Yashasvi Jaiswal (13 balls), KL Rahul, Pat Cummins and Romario Shepherd (14 balls each) have recorded faster fifties in the league history.

With this knock, the 15-year-old moved ahead of players like Suresh Raina, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, who had reached fifties in 16 balls. For Rajasthan Royals, this is the second-fastest fifty ever, just behind Jaiswal’s record.

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Batters with fastest fifties for RR in IPL (by balls)

13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs KKR, Kolkata in 2023

15 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs CSK, Guwahati in 2026*

17 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs GT, Jaipur in 2025

Sooryavanshi also improved his own previous best of a 17-ball fifty from last season against Gujarat Titans. In that match, he later scored a century in just 35 balls, the second-fastest in IPL history.