/IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Suresh Raina’s record, becomes third-fastest to achieve THIS feat

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a brilliant start to his IPL 2026 campaign by scoring a stunning half-century in just 15 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Barsapara Stadium on Monday (Mar 30). His innings is now the joint third-fastest fifty, equalling the records of Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran and Jake Fraser-McGurk. Only four players, Yashasvi Jaiswal (13 balls), KL Rahul, Pat Cummins and Romario Shepherd (14 balls each) have recorded faster fifties in the league history.
With this knock, the 15-year-old moved ahead of players like Suresh Raina, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, who had reached fifties in 16 balls. For Rajasthan Royals, this is the second-fastest fifty ever, just behind Jaiswal’s record.
Batters with fastest fifties for RR in IPL (by balls)
- 13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs KKR, Kolkata in 2023
- 15 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs CSK, Guwahati in 2026*
- 17 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs GT, Jaipur in 2025
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Sooryavanshi also improved his own previous best of a 17-ball fifty from last season against Gujarat Titans. In that match, he later scored a century in just 35 balls, the second-fastest in IPL history.
Earlier, Rajasthan Royals’s bowlers dominated the first innings, dismissing Chennai Super Kings for just 127 in 19.4 overs. In reply, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (52) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 not out) put on a strong opening partnership, while captain Riyan Parag contributed an unbeaten 14 off 11 balls to seal the win for the hosts.