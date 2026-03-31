India star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently spoke about his viral celebration following the dismissal of Shivam Dube during the IPL 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The moment came in the eighth over of CSK’s innings, when Jadeja claimed a crucial wicket as Dube attempted a straight hit but mistimed his shot and was caught by Ravi Bishnoi at long-off. After the breakthrough, Jadeja celebrated by lifting his left arm and mimicking a gunshot gesture, even adding a “boom” sound for the effect.

Explaining the move, Jadeja said it wasn’t new, it was something he had done during his earlier stint with CSK and chose to carry forward with Rajasthan. He mentioned that continuing the celebration felt natural, regardless of the team he represents.

“I used to do this celebration when I played for CSK, so I thought, why not continue with it here as well,” Jadeja told JioHotstar.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Jadeja also reflected on his transition from Chennai to Rajasthan, calling it an emotional shift after spending over a decade with CSK. He had been part of the franchise from 2012 to 2025 before returning to Rajasthan ahead of the 2026 season in a trade that involved Sanju Samson moving the other way.

“At first, it was a little difficult because I had played for CSK for around 12–13 years, so it was naturally an emotional time. But then I thought that this too is a part of the journey. And the good thing is that I am going back to the team with which I won my first IPL title."

Also Read - Bangladesh fans miss IPL 2026 as JioStar cancels broadcast deal

“So for me, those memories were always special - after the Under-19 phase, that was where I began my IPL journey, and in my very first year, we won the IPL title. That memory has always stayed with me,” Jadeja said.

“With those memories, and with a positive mindset, I felt good about going there. I knew I would get to learn new things with a new group, and I would also be able to share my experience with the people there,” Jadeja added.