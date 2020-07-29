'Lost as player and person': Jesse Lingard talks about his struggles during 2019-20 season

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard took to social media platform to talk about his professional and personal struggles during the 2019-20 campaign. The player said that he was "lost as a player and person".

Lingard scored for first time in 18 months in the match against Leicester City on Sunday where Manchester United secured Champions League qualification after beating them 2-0.

Jesse Lingard has lost his regular first-team spot under United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the poor display and had only nine league starts in 2019-20 season.

"This season has been difficult for so many reasons," Lingard said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I lost who I was as a player and person, but I never wanted to give up, I knew who I really was on and off the pitch and knew that having been there before I could get there again.

"This meant working harder than I'd ever done before and trusting in those around me that they knew how to best help me achieve that."

In December, during an interview with the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old talked about his younger sibling and the responsibility after his mother became unwell earlier in the season.

Lingard also feared for his future in the team after posting a bizarre video on social media with teammate Marcus Rashford before the start of the last campaign.

"I know the fans have been frustrated but in all this time my love for this club and everyone connected to it has never left me," Lingard, a United academy graduate, said.

"This team, this club is my family and I will continue to keep working harder than ever to help this team achieve its goals."

Lingard is being linked with clubs for the current transfer season. He has less than a year remaining on his contract.