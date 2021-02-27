'Looking after the groundsmen': Andrew Strauss slams Indian captain Virat Kohli

The quality of the pitch during the third Test match between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium became a big topic of debate after the game ended within two days. Former skipper Andrew Strauss has now joined the debate and slammed Virat Kohli, who defended the pitch.

According to Strauss, Kohli was 'looking after the groundsmen'. Former batsman backed Alastair Cook's comments on Indian skipper.

“To say the pitch has no fault to play, I totally agree with Cooky. Kohli's looking after the groundsmen there to a certain degree," Strauss told Channel 4. Strauss was talking about Cook's statement post the game where the ex-England captain had said Kohli came out and defended the wicket as if it was a BCCI thing.

"Virat Kohli's come out and defended the wicket almost as if it's a BCCI thing -- it cannot possibly be the wicket. Yet it was so hard to bat on that. So hard. Take the wicket out and blame the batsmen?" - Cook had said on Channel 4 questioning Kohli.

After India's 10-wicket win over England, Kohli said: "It was a very good pitch to bat on, especially in the first innings. We felt like the ball was coming on nicely with the oddball turning but it was below-par batting from both teams. Our bowlers were much more effective and that's why we got the result."