'Look at Kohli, he stares at opposition': Gavaskar's piece of advice to Mithali Raj and Co. ahead of World Cup 2022

Mithali Raj will lead Team India in the 2022 World Cup and Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar had a piece of advice for the Women in Blue before they head into the competition.

The former opener recalled the 2017 Women's World Cup final at Lord's where Team India lost to England. Gavaskar said that the English team intimidated India's lower order batters with their attitude and urged them to learn from Virat and Co. and glare them back.

"I was with my wife at Lord's watching the 2017 Women ODI World Cup final. What I saw was that English girls came hard at your lower order and intimidated them with their attitude.

"I would want the girls to glare back at the opposition instead of looking down. I feel body language is a very important aspect. Look at Virat Kohli, he stares at opposition and the rest of the team does that," Gavaskar said during a virtual book launch.

Earlier, skipper Mithali Raj gave a hint of retirement after the tournament. She on Saturday said that the 2022 50-over World Cup in New Zealand will be her ‘swansong’ following 23 renowned years in worldwide cricket.

"It's been 21 years of international cricket and I know 2022 is my swansong, The World Cup," Mithali Raj said during the virtual launch of the book 1971: The Beginning of India's Cricketing Greatness.

"The last year is equal to the 20 years of my international cricket," she added.

"The importance of being in a very good emotional and mental set-up, knowing that there will be very few tours before the World Cup." Indian women are set to play four bilateral series -- away tours in England, Australia, and New Zealand and a home series against West Indies sandwiched in between.

"Every tour is important for me as a batter as to how I am going to get the team to regroup and build a team for the World Cup," she said.

She even talked about the team's aggression.

