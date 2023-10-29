Liverpool star Luis Diaz's parents kidnapped in Colombia, father remains missing

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz's parents were kidnapped on Saturday (October 28) in Colombia by gunmen in motorbikes. While Diaz's mother was later rescued, his father remains missing.

According to Colombian media reports, the parents of the 26-year-old winger were kidnapped as they were driving to their home. Armed men travelling on motorbikes approached them and later kidnapped them.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro taking stock of the situation said Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda was rescued by police in the city of Barrancas.

"In a padlock operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz's mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father," the president posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"She is in good health, scared, but she is fine. They took the father away on a motorcycle, they took him out of the car and took him along the trails there."

General William Salamanca, the South American country's police director said he was using every agent to find Diaz's father.

Colombia's football federation said the kidnapping was regrettable - and urged authorities to rescue the father.

"The Colombian Football Federation rejects the security situation that the parents of our player Luis Díaz are going through," a statement said.

"From the FCF, we express our solidarity with him and his entire family, and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation."

Luis Diaz might miss PL action

The incident came a day before Diaz is scheduled to play against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League encounter at Anfield. It remains unclear if the winger would feature in the match or not. Diaz was an unused substitute during the club's recent Europa League match against Toulouse on Thursday.

Liverpool, meanwhile, released a statement saying it was aware of the ongoing situation and would take steps to ensure the well-being of the player.

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia. It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, the player’s welfare will continue to be our immediate priority,"

(With inputs from agencies)