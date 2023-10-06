Lionel Messi’s remarriage with Barcelona still a possibility: Reports

Barcelona’s legend and football’s greatest son, Lionel Messi, could return to his former club in January 2024, reports in Spanish media claim. The Inter-Miami superstar could play for Barcelona but on loan if his current club fails to qualify for the Eastern Conference playoffs. If there is any truth to what is being said, chances of him playing in front of Camp Nou in a Barca jersey for a final time could become a reality.

Per the Spanish outlet AS, the World Cup winner with Argentina could head back to Barcelona on loan for a proper send-off at the club where he had spent 17 years.

Following his departure from Barcelona in 2021, Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on a two-year deal, where he struggled to mingle with his teammates and bosses.

Following his unsanctioned visit to Saudi Arabia for a commercial commitment in April, Messi had a fallout with the top brass and decided against signing the new contract.

During that time, Messi admitted he had discussions with Barcelona over a stunning return, but the deal couldn’t materialise as Messi wasn’t sure of Barca’s financial structure, which was the main reason behind his departure in the first place.

In a surprising turn of events, Messi later joined David Beckham’s Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer. His move to MLS made him leave Europe, and with his on-field rival Cristiano Ronaldo also joining the Saudi Pro League in the winter transfer window in January, their rivalry was said to be over for good.

Messi’s maiden MLS season could end soon

Messi’s Inter Miami is five points adrift of playoffs with only three matches left. Although they have a game in hand in comparison to other teams, if they fail to qualify with Messi sidelined with injury (having missed the last four of the five matches), his maiden season could get over by October 21 at the earliest.

Meanwhile, despite suffering a leg injury during the previous international break, Messi is named in Argentina’s next two WC qualifying matches.

Moreover, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas even hinted that he wouldn't stand in Messi's way if he wished to complete his dream return to the club for whom he played 778 matches, scoring 672 goals and assisting 303 times.

It was while playing for Barcelona that Messi won a record seven Ballon d’Or.

