Lionel Messi's Newell's Old Boys shirt tribute to Diego Maradona wins hearts

Lionel Messi on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to Diego Maradona by revealing a Newell’s Old Boys jersey after scoring a mirror-image goal from Maradona’s days at the Argentine club. Messi spent his formative years at Newell’s Old Boys, a team Maradona represented towards the end of his career.

Messi looked emotional during the minute’s applause for Maradona, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Barcelona looked inspired in their 4-0 win over Osasuna with Messi finding his name in the scoresheet after 73 minutes. After being found on the edge of the box by Francisco Trincao, Messi made himself space before unleashing a top-corner rocket.

Interestingly, this was his first open play goal this season as Messi took off his Barcelona jersey to reveal the same of Newell’s Old Boys with No. 10 on the back in tribute to Maradona. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner pointed to the sky while displaying the Newell’s kit as a show of emotion for Maradona. As per the rules, Messi was shown yellow card for taking off his Barcelona jersey.

Both Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann said they were not aware of Messi’s plans of a tribute on a moving day at Camp Nou, where Maradona played from 1982 to 1984.

"We lost Maradona, a global idol, we all miss him," Coutinho said. "We didn't know what Messi had prepared to honour Maradona," added Griezmann. "It was a beautiful surprise."

Newell's responded through their English Twitter account, saying: "It's all about number 10. The best player in the world and his tribute to #D10S."

Messi's tribute to Maradona wins hearts:

Messi and Maradona shared the pitch together in 2005 – in an exhibition match featuring the greats of Argentine football. Messi was 18 and Maradona was 45.

Maradona briefly coached Messi at international level when he was in charge of the Argentine team from 2008 to 2010.

“Even if I played for a million years, I’d never come close to Maradona,” Messi said. "Not that I’d want to anyway. He’s the greatest there’s ever been.”