/Lionel Messi to retire? Argentina footballer doesn't 'know how to move forward' after death of his father

Argentina football star Lionel Messi, after the recent death of his father, has hinted at the end of his career as well. Messi's father, Jorge, was a constant presence throughout his careeer including from the early days of Barcelona. The FIFA World Cup 2026 was the first event where Messi was without his father. The footballer, after scoring the opening goal of his hat-trick in the first match against Algeria, was ery emotional which he later described as "matter other than football."

Is Messi retiring from football?

The Argentina star has 207 caps for the national side since making his debut in 2005. He also led the team to World Cup glory in 2022 like Diego Maradona but failed like him in the final whil going for back-to-back titles. Messi, 39, wrote a long post on Instagram on Wednesday (Aug 12), and said that "he's not sure about continuing anymore."

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"I don’t know what I’m going to do without you. I don’t know how ​to move forward. I only played football and now I have quite a few doubts about whether I’m going to keep doing it for much longer.

“You were by my side from the beginning; there was so little left until the end. Why couldn’t you hold on just a little longer so we could finish it together? You always asked me to play in the last World Cup and a few days before it started was when you got worse," he wrote.

"It was the first time you weren’t going to be at a tournament … Every time a match ended, I would ‌wait and hope for your message. That’s when I realised how real the situation was. My legs couldn’t go on any more. This time I tried to push myself beyond my ​physical limits, but I couldn’t. ​I never felt well … We weren’t champions, ​but you don’t know how much we enjoyed every match. Once again, you were ​right: I had to ‌be there and play ​it," added the Argentina star.

What happened to Messi's father Jorge?