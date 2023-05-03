Lionel Messi to leave PSG at end of season, father Jorge communicates decision to club - Report

Lionel Messi is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain according to the latest reports as the star Argentina player nears the end of his two-year contract. Messi’s father Jorge is reported to have told the club about his son’s desire to leave the French capital. It is also reported that the decision was conveyed a month ago by Messi’s father and will now seek a new club, just months after winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022. 🚨 Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore.



It was the final breaking point. pic.twitter.com/Bwehuvyq1E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023 × “Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. There are no doubts about that anymore.

“It was the final breaking point,” reported reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Lionel Messi's future at PSG was plunged into doubt on Wednesday after he was suspended by Paris Saint-Germain after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission. A source with knowledge of the disciplinary procedure told AFP that Argentina's 35-year-old World-Cup winning captain, who is out of contract at the end of the season, would be sidelined for "several days", while various media in France reported that he would be suspended for two weeks.

"He cannot train, cannot play, and will not be paid while disciplinary measures are in place," the source added.

Another source, also speaking on condition they were not identified, indicated that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would "probably" be sidelined for a fortnight, noting that "nobody is more important than the club".

Messi played the whole game in PSG's 3-1 home defeat by Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

While the decision is yet to be confirmed by both parties, it is expected that Messi could join former side Barcelona with Xavi Hernandez in charge with offers from Saudi Arabia are also on the table worth $320 million deal.

The Argentina star is also reported to have attracted interest from David Beckham's co-owned Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

