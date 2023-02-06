Like father, like son! Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shivnarine's son creates history with maiden double ton vs ZIM

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of former Windies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul emerged on the international scene with little history to his name. Having made his Test debut against the mighty Aussies last year only, Tagenarine impressed one and all with his technique and composure - giving glimpses of his father, who carried Windies’ middle-order burden on his shoulder for over two decades. Meanwhile, in the ongoing first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, Tagenarine alongside his opening partner and captain Kraigg Brathwaite entered record books with respective tons.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, the pair went about their innings slowly with both reaching their half centuries on day one. Kraigg and Tagenarine then started accelerating and found themselves chasing a world record that wasn’t touched for the last 33 years. The young Chanderpaul slammed his maiden hundred and became only the second opener after Kraigg Brathwaite to compete a three-digit score for the Windies in Tests for the first time since 2013.

Braithwaite, on the other hand, also completed his 12th Test century in 226 balls. Both in no time came close on breaking the record for the highest opening stand for a Windies pair in Tests; and as soon as they crossed 298 – the previous highest opening-wicket record held by the legendary pair of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes in 1990, they entered the record books. They both stitched a 336-run stand for the 1st wicket.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul then eyed his maiden double hundred in only his third Test match. While wickets were falling regularly on the other end, the left-handed Chanderpaul looked determine to break his father’s highest Test score of 203. And well, the moment came when Tagenarine Chanderpaul completed his maiden Test double ton that too with a six. With this, they became the second father-son duo to hit double centuries in Test cricket.