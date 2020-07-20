Lewis Hamilton 'on-track' to break Schumacher's record at Ferrari-owned Mugello

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton's early season form has been great and many wonder if he could match or break Michael Schumacher's record of winning 91 Grand Prix. Many predict this record could be broken on Ferrari's home soil in Italy in September.

Hamilton has shown absolute class in previous two outings which includes his win at Hungary Grand Prix on Sunday. The race on Sunday marked his 86th win in Formula One.

2020's Formula One season was delayed due to coronavirus and will witness four races in August, with two at Hamilton's home circuit Silverstone, one in Spain and then the Belgian Grand Prix – before moving to Italy for two races.

Formula One's most successful racer Micheal Schumacher won five of his seven titles and gained 72 of his 91 victories with Ferrari. If Hamilton keeps winning, he could be chasing the record at Monza on September 6 and Ferrari-owned Mugello a week later.

Hamilton's win in Hungary matched Schumacher's record of winning eight races at a single venue. Schumacher won eight French Grands Prix.

The defending champion has never won more than five races in succession in the past and will have to maintain his momentum at Silverstone in the two versions of the British Grand Prix without any support from a crowd.

"I love Silverstone but I've got to say that's something that's bugging me a little bit," he said on Sunday after being reminded that the British races would be run behind closed doors.

"It's the highlight of the year, the support is insane," he said. "It grows every year and I get to interact with the fans differently on that weekend and it's such an honour and privilege to be able to perform well and win a Grand Prix in your home country.

"It feels great to be out there once you're in the zone, but I do miss the energy they bring. There's nothing like it. I don't have a lot of years left and that's going to be one year that I miss all the fans.

"But I do want them to stay safe and we are in that period of time where safety is everything. So, I hope I can perform well for them there because I know they will be watching."

