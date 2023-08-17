'Let's do...': Neeraj urges authorities to help Kishore's Hungary visa issue ahead of World Athletics C'ships

On Thursday (August 17), Neeraj Chopra urged the External Affairs Ministry to assist Kishore Jena to get his Hungary visa sorted prior to the World Athletics Championships, which gets underway from August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary. It is to be noted that the Embassy of Hungary in Delhi cancelled the young javelin thrower's one-month visa and, thus, Neeraj has jumped into the picture to help his fellow javelin thrower before the commencement of the marquee event.

The Athletics Federation of India, on Wednesday (August 16), confirmed that the 27-year-old javelin thrower Kishore, who hails from Odisha, might miss out on his maiden World Championships citing visa issues. It added that the reasons for his visa getting cancelled are not known to them.

Now, the 25-year-old Neeraj shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Just heard that there are issues with Kishore Jena’s VISA, preventing him from entering Hungary for the World C’ships. I hope the authorities are able to find a solution, as this is one of the biggest moments of his career. Let’s do everything we can." The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist also marked MEA and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

WHO IS KISHORE JANE?

Kishore has been flying under the radar. He has been improving his throws from an initial 55-60 metres to crossing the 80-metre mark at regular intervals. As a result, his hard work and dedication resulted in a spectacular victory at the Sri Lanka National Athletics Championships in Diyagama in July 2023, where he returned with an impressive 84.38-metre throw and secured gold. The win became a turning point in his career as he not only reached the 10th spot for javelin throw in 2023 but became the second-best in Asia, behind Olympic champion Neeraj.

In addition, the javelin thrower settled for a top finish at the Lebanon Athletics Championships 2023 in Beirut, with a distance of 78.96 metres. Thus, the Indian athlete is in top form and will be gutted to miss out on World Athletics C'ships due to visa issues. Nonetheless, all hope isn't lost yet for him. It will be interesting to see if the concerned authorities help his cause with Neeraj also pitching for his visa clearance.



