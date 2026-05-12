/‘Let her play’: Sakshi Malik urges PM Modi to allow Vinesh Phogat’s wrestling comeback

Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik has urged the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step into the Vinesh Phogat vs Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) fiasco. The WFI accused Vinesh of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations, while also declaring her ineligible to compete in domestic events until late June, as she eyes a comeback following Paris Games heartbreak.

Vinesh travelled to Gonda in Uttar Pradesh for the trials in the women’s freestyle event, only for the authorities to deny her permission. Not only did the WFI ask her to first reply to the show-cause notice issued this past weekend, but it also accused her of failing to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under UWW Anti-Doping Rules.



Taking jibes at WFI and accusing them of restricting Phogat’s comeback to wrestling, Sakshi, in a video posted on social media, said, “I can give many such examples, where the sports federations of other countries make the rules easier for their players. So that even after becoming a mother, women can play for the country and win medals. Whereas, our federation implements such rules two days before, so that Vinesh cannot make a comeback.

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“I request the honourable Prime Minister, the honourable Sports Minister, and the Wrestling Federation to take the trials for Vinesh so that they can also win medals for the country and make the country proud. And to set such an example, so that even after becoming a mother, women can play for their country, win medals, and make the country proud,” said Malik.



Having missed out on the Asian Games trials window, Phogat has little hope of competing (in the trials) for the World Championships in Manama, Bahrain, later this year.

Rules are rules for everyone!

WFI President Sanjay Singh shared his thoughts on this episode, stressing how rules are rules for everyone, regardless of the wrestler’s stature.



“There was no reason for Vinesh to come here, as she was barred. But when Vinesh came to Gonda yesterday, the WFI briefed her about the reasons for which she was issued a show-cause notice. She told me that she will give a detailed reply. Once she replies, a disciplinary committee of the WFI will take a call within 10 days.

