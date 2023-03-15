Legends League Cricket Masters 2023: Check full schedule, squad details, points table & live streaming for LLC

Legends League Cricket 2023: Legends League Cricket or LLC T20 features recently retired international cricket players. The first edition of Legends League Cricket took place at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat, in January 2022, featuring three teams- India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants. The second edition of the LLC in September 2022 happened in light of India's 75th independence day celebrations, dubbed Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The third edition of Legends League Cricket will commence on March 10 to end on March 20 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. Ravi Shastri, the coach of India's National Cricket Team (Men's), is the commissioner of the LLC. Furthermore, Absolute Legends Sports Pvt Ltd organises the Legends League Cricket.

Four matches of the Legends Cricket League 2023 are already over, and the teams are moving closer to the finals. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming matches, schedule, points table, and live-streaming details.

Legends League Cricket 2023: Schedule

The next match of the LLC is on March 15, 2023, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium between India Maharajas and World Giants. Here's the schedule for the Legends League Cricket 2023.

Mar 10, Fri Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, 1st Match Asia Lions won by 9 runs Mar 11, Sat World Giants vs India Maharajas, 2nd Match World Giants won by 2 runs Mar 13, Mon Asia Lions vs World Giants, 3rd Match Asia Lions won by 35 runs Mar 14, Tue Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, 4th Match India Maharajas won by 10 wkts Mar 15, Wed India Maharajas vs World Giants, 5th Match Mar 16, Thu World Giants vs Asia Lions, 6th Match Mar 18, Sat TBC vs TBC, Eliminator (2 v 3) Mar 20, Mon TBC vs TBC, Final

Legends League Cricket 2023: Points Table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Asia Lions 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.498 India Maharajas 3 1 2 0 0 2 0.99 World Giants 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.1

Legends League Cricket 2023 Squads

Indian Maharajas

Gautam Gambhir (c), Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, M Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, Praveen Kumar, Reetinder Sodhi, Manvinder Bisla, Pragyan Ojha, Robin Uthappa, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Pravin Tambe

Asia Lions

Shahid Afridi (c), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir (Pakistan), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga, Dilhara Fernando (Sri Lanka), Rajin Saleh, Abdur Razzak, Dhiman Gosh (Bangladesh), Asghar Afghan, Nawroz Mangal (Afghanistan), Paras Khadka (Nepal)

World Giants

Aaron Finch (c), Shane Watson, Brett Lee (Australia), Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Ricardo Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Tino Best (West Indies), Hashim Amla, Albie Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Morne van Wyk (South Africa), Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Monty Panesar, Paul Collingwood (England), Kevin O'Brien (Ireland), Chri Mpofu

Legends League Cricket 2023 Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Legends League Cricket 2023 Matches Live on TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 in India. Fans can watch the legendary players in action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and Star Sports 2/HD channels for the live telecast of Legends League Cricket 2023.

Where can I live stream Legends League Cricket 2023 Match on mobile?