Legendary England midfielder Paul Gascoigne homeless as he battles alcoholism

Legendary England midfielder Paul Gascoigne has revealed that his battle with alcoholism had taken a turn for the worse, four years after having surgery to prevent him from consuming alcohol.

On the High Performance podcast, Gascoigne described himself as a 'sad drunk' who was now homeless and living in his agent's room.

“I called Katie [Gascoigne's ganet] up in November a few years ago crying my eyes out. What I put myself through and other people – jail and rehab, taking cocaine off toilet seats – and then I’m asked to be an ambassador for my country, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.”

Used to be a happy drunk

Known as one of the most influential England attacking midfielders of his time, Gascoigne was responsible for the Three Lions reaching the World Cup semifinal in 1990. He also turned out for the likes of Tottenham, Lazio, Newcastle and Rangers in his club career before retiring in 2004.

"I used to be a happy drunk. I ain't anymore. I'm a sad drunk. I don't go out and drink, I drink indoors. People know Paul Gascoigne but Gazza, no one knows. Even me sometimes. I've spent a lot of years being down, when I did my ligaments and then my kneecap, I missed four years of football. I would've got 100 caps [for England]."

The former England player has been open about his mental health issues and continued battle to stay sober since bidding the beautiful game adieu.

"I try not to get down because the world's already down enough. And when I'm really down, that's when I pick up a drink to cheer myself up. I don't think I let any managers down, or the players or the fans you know. If there was anyone I let down, it was myself. But more the drinking side of it, when I finished playing."

The English icon has been arrested several times for drunk and disorderly offences, meaning he still has to call on Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for support.

“It’s not the drinking, it’s the afterwards. Looking at my phone after and seeing 30 messages or missed calls, I know I’m in trouble. But I’ve been all right. Last year wasn’t brilliant, was off and on for a couple of months.”

Gascoigne was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2002 but his struggles with alcohol continue to diminish his legendary status.