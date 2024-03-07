'A bit ridiculous': Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham hits back at Spanish FA for two-match ban

Real Madrid midfield Jude Bellingham has hit back at the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for imposing a two-match ban on him for dissent during the La Liga match against Valencia over the weekend.

After the UEFA Champions League match against RB Leipzig on Wednesday (Mar 6), Bellingham termed the suspension as "ridiculous".

"I didn't say anything offensive, I didn't say anything different to what my team-mates said and I think that sometimes because I'm new they want to make an example of me," said Bellingham.

"In the end I have to be responsible for my actions and I'm not proud, but I think two matches for that is a bit ridiculous, but if it's two matches I have to take my responsibility and I'll cheer from the stands," he added.

Apart from the ban, the English player was fined $652 (£513) while Madrid was asked to fork out $760 (£598).

Bellingham was handed the punishment despite Madrid appealing the red card. RFEF in its statement said Bellingham showed "contempt or disregard" towards referee Gil Manzano when Madrid players and staff surrounded him.

What happened?

The controversy erupted after Bellingham scored the supposed winner, deep into stoppage time, only for the referee to disallow it saying he had blown the whistle before the ball went into the back of the net.

Anguished that the goal was chalked off, Bellingham lost his temper and charged alongside his teammates at the referee and allegedly mouthed: "It’s a f*cking goal, the ball is in the air. What the f*ck is that!"

Manzano didn't like what he heard and reached for his back pocket, flashing a red card in the direction of the England international.

In a post-match interview, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provided full support to his midfield star, saying he had not insulted the referee.

“He didn’t insult the referee. He was respectful. He spoke in English and just said: ‘It was a f***ing goal," said Ancelotti.

While Bellingham's absence is a big blow, Madrid might not feel the ill affects as they have an eight-point cushion in the league.