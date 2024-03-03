Watch | Controversy erupts during Real Madrid's La Liga match as Bellingham is red-carded

Controversy erupted in the high-octane La Liga match between Real Madrid and Valencia on Saturday (Mar 2) as the match ended all squares after a bizarre photo-finish. Midfielder Jude Bellingham scored the winner deep into the stoppage time for the Los Blancos but the goal was disallowed as the referee had blown his whistle, moments before the ball nestled into the back of the net.

Soon after Bellingham planted the supposed winning header, he ran towards the corner flag to celebrate with Brahim Diaz as the Valencia defenders sank into the ground. However, cameras soon picked Gil Manzano, the man with the whistle, adding another twist to what was a topsy-turvy game from start to finish.

Anguished that the goal was chalked off, Bellingham lost his temper and charged alongside his teammates at the referee and allegedly mouthed: "It’s a f*cking goal, the ball is in the air. What the f*ck is that!"

Manzano didn't like what he heard and reached for his back pocket, flashing a red card in the direction of the England international.

The tempers continued to flare as Vinicus Jr. got into a heated altercation with a Valencia player before others had to intervene to separate the two. Meanwhile, fullback Dani Carvajal could be seen gesturing animately towards the Real Madrid bench as the controversy unfolded.

In a post-match interview, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provided full support to his midfield star, saying he had not insulted the referee.

“He didn’t insult the referee. He was respectful. He spoke in English and just said: ‘It was a f***ing goal," said Ancelotti.

The club took offence to the refereeing as well in its March report on the official website.

“An unprecedented refereeing decision by Gil Manzano prevented Real Madrid from beating Valencia at Mestalla," read the report.

“The La Liga leaders deserved all three points, but had to settle for a point after coming back from 2-0 down. Two goals from Vini Jr. tied the match, which was finally settled by Gil Manzano’s decision," it added.

The team from Madrid is currently in a title race with underdogs Girona. However, their lead at the top was cut by two points after Saturday's match with Girona having one game in hand. The second-placed side will have the opportunity to cut the deficit to only four points as they square up against Mallorca on Sunday (Mar 3) night.