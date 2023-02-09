Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne's $21 million will revealed! Here's who got how much

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne who died last year has left vast wealth for his children. Warne's will was revealed on Wednesday where he handed almost $21 million of his estate to the three children.

According to Australian media, Warne left 31 per cent each of his fortune to his three children Jackson, Brooke and Summer.

Jackson received a little extra in the will as his father gave him a Yamaha motorbike as well as a BMW and Mercedes - estimated to be around $375,000.

The remaining seven per cent has been divided amongst his brother Jason who was granted a two per cent share while his niece Tyla and nephew Sebastian received two-and-a-half per cent each.

Warne did not leave any money for his former wife Simone Callahan and his ex-fiancee and Hollywood star Elizabeth Hurley.

Of the $20.7 million wealth of Warne, a home in Portsea, Victoria is worth $6.5 million. An Australian bank account of Warne had $5 million while $3 million of his money lies in shares and $2 million in other belongings. He had $295,000 in liabilities.

Warne's sudden death

The leg-spinner died of a heart attack while on a vacation in Thailand in March last year. According to various reports, Warne was found face down on his bed while the Test match between Pakistan and Australia played on television.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," his management company informed at the time.

Warne's passing shocked the entire cricketing community. He was only 52 years old and relatively healthy when he died. Tributes poured in from across the world as a heartful and endearing memorial was held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

After a stellar career between the 22 yards, Warne had turned towards the coaching and broadcast side of cricket.

Warne made his Test debut for Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 1992 and went on to establish his credentials as one of the best spinners to have graced the game.

