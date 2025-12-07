/Lando Norris breaks down after winning first F1 World Championship

Lando Norris finally lived his lifelong dream by winning his maiden Formula 1 world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, sealing an emotional end to one of the tightest title battles in recent years. The McLaren driver held his nerve in the finale, finishing third, which was just enough to beat Max Verstappen by two points and Oscar Piastri by thirteen. The moment the championship was confirmed, the emotion hit him hard.

Speaking after the race at the Yas Marina Circuit, Norris said, “I’ve not cried in a while. I didn’t think I would cry, but I did.” He thanked his team and family, adding, “First of all, I want to say a big thanks to my guys, everyone at McLaren, and my parents, my mum and my dad. They are the ones who have supported me since the beginning.”

The season had been a three-way fight between Verstappen, Piastri, and Norris, and he made sure to acknowledge both rivals during the media interaction. “I now know what Max feels like a little bit,” he said. “I want to congratulate Max and Oscar, my two biggest competitors the whole season. It’s been a pleasure to race against both of them. It’s been an honour, and I’ve learned a lot from both.”

Norris’ journey with McLaren adds even more weight to this championship. He joined the team as a teenager and spent nine years riding through tough seasons, slow rebuilds, and gradual progress before finally reaching the very top. “It’s been a long journey with me, McLaren and,” he said. “We’ve been through crazy difficult times and crazy good times. For me to give something back to them, I feel like I did my part this year.”

He admitted that thoughts of becoming world champion were running through his mind the entire race. “You can’t not think about being world champion. I knew it was a long race and anything can happen in F1,” he said. Norris only relaxed in the final laps once he was sure the points were in his favour.