/Ladakh Marathon announces record $100K prize pool for 13th edition

The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has announced a record prize pool of ₹1 crore for the 13th edition of the Ladakh Marathon, marking the largest prize purse in the event’s history. The increased prize commitment reflects the growing stature of the Ladakh Marathon as a major high-altitude endurance event and signals stronger institutional support for its continued development on the international sporting calendar.

Since its inception in 2012, the Ladakh Marathon has attracted thousands of runners, families and supporters to the region. The 2026 edition, scheduled from September 10 to 13, is expected to draw more than 10,000 visitors to Ladakh. Participants this year will include runners from 28 Indian states and six Union Territories, while international athletes are expected from all six inhabited continents, highlighting the marathon’s expanding global reach.

Chewang Motup Goba, Founder and Race Director of the Ladakh Marathon, welcomed the announcement, saying the record prize pool represents a significant endorsement of the event’s long-term vision. “The announcement of the highest-ever prize pool by the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor and the UT Administration is a strong endorsement of the vision with which the Ladakh Marathon was conceived. It reflects the confidence they have placed in this event and its ability to position Ladakh among the world’s leading destinations for endurance sport. We are deeply grateful for their continued support,” said Goba.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Boost to Ladakh’s tourism economy

The marathon has also become an important contributor to Ladakh’s tourism economy, bringing visitors who spend several days exploring the region’s landscapes, cultural heritage and hospitality. The 2026 event is expected to generate more than 70,000 bed nights. With an estimated average daily expenditure of US$60–70 on accommodation, food, shopping and local travel, the event is projected to contribute approximately US$4.2–4.9 million (₹40–47 crore) to the grassroots economy. The economic activity is expected to benefit family-run guesthouses, homestays, taxi operators, restaurants, artisans and other small businesses across the region.