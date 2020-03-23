La Liga, Spanish football competitions postponed indefinitely as COVID-19 crisis worsens

Like the entire sporting calendar, the Spanish football and their marquee football league La Liga has been left hanging by a thin thread as the novel COVID-19 continues to take the entire world in its dreaded wings. Keeping the current situation amid the coronavirus in mind, the Spanish football calendar has been postponed until further notice, La Liga and Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said in a joint statement on Monday.

Earlier, the league matches of football in Spain was due to resume on April 3 after being suspended for two weeks due to the spread of the COVID-19 but with the situation deteriorating with each passing day, the football governing body has taken a definite step in a bid to curb the deadly virus.

A joint commission between La Liga and RFEF have agreed to postpone all professional football competitions in Spain until the Spanish government feel it could be resumed “without creating any health risk”.

Both the RFEF and LaLiga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people,” the statement said.

“We also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of soccer to the many families that are losing loved ones,” it added.

The situation in Spain is grave with more than 33,000 people being affected by the COVID-19 – the second-worst affected country in Europe, only behind Italy. Moreover, over 2,180 deaths have been recorded from the virus, according to the country’s health ministry.

Earlier, UEFA had shifted Euro 2020 to 2021 given the current scenario relating to COVID-19. While the numbers continue to stack up, people have been advised to stay at their home and maintain social distancing as much as possible.