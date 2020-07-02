La Liga rules out possibility of fans returning to stadiums until end of season

Spain's secretary of sports Irene Lozano and La Liga chief Javier Tebas have jointly said that the league matches will be held without fans until the end of the season to avoid the risk of coronavirus infection.

Last month, Tebas said that the league could host fans once the threat of virus is minimized, while the league drew up a draft protocol if the government's department for sport approved their return.

However, the Spanish secretary of sports has constantly said that the season should end without any fans as it could risk in a surge of virus spread.

"The safest thing to do is to complete the season without spectators," she said.

"Football moves masses of people, it's not like the theatre. A match behind-closed-doors is attended by only 250 people, but a stadium only at one-third of its capacity could mean 30,000 people. That's why it's different to other activities."

All top leagues in Europe have resumed their seasons without fans except Serbia, Bulgaria and Denmark, who have allowed their fans to attend football matches amid coronavirus pandemic.

Tebas said that the league has not prioritised spectators during the match and will prevent them from coming inside or gathering outside the stadium.

Right now La Liga is not prioritising the return of supporters to stadiums," he said.

"The big problem is the crowds inside and outside the stadium. We had problems with the Asturian derby as there were more than 2,000 people outside. We can't afford to kid ourselves because if we aren't careful there could be a second wave."

(Inputs from Reuters)