La Liga: Barca looking to block Luis Suarez's move to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are in a pursuit to sign Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. However, Barcelona are attempting to block the deal by adding the Madrid side to a list of 'vetoed clubs' he can't join.

According to a report in Onda Cero, Barca is trying to add Atletico to a 'vetoed clubs' that he can't join, alongside rivals Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite Barca wanting to get rid of the player, they are not risking sending him to rival club and scoring against Barcelona.

Free-agent Edison Cavani is also linked with Diego Simeone side, he is being seen as a backup signing if the deal with Suarez crashes.

Earlier, Suarez was linked to Juventus, but as Juve have secured a deal for Alvaro Morata on loan, his deal with the Italian side looks off the table.

Onda Cero's report claims that Suarez and Barcelona have reached an agreement to cancel his contract, but the signing has yet to take place and this latest twist in events could change things.

It has been reported that Simeone is desperate to get Suarez through the door to add some much-needed attackers to his Atletico team.

If the deal does go through, Suarez would sign for two seasons and receive a net salary of £8.3million in each of them.