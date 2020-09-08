LA Clippers star Patrick Beverley $25,000 for verbally abusing game official: NBA

NBA on Monday said that Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official during the match against Denver Nuggets.

According to NBA vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe's statement, Beverley was fined for his conduct during Saturday's 110-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Beverley's verbal volley saw him assessed with two technical fouls and ejected late in the fourth quarter.

However, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Nuggets 113-107 in the third game that took place in Orlando on Monday.

Clippers lead the best-of-seven series against the Nuggets by 2-1.

"The game came down to one of the two teams was going to play some defense," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

"For three and a half quarters both teams were basically scoring and the last six minutes it was our defense."