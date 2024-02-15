Paris Sanit-Germain star and France captain Kylian Mbappe has confirmed his desire to leave the club at the end of the 2023-24 season when his contract expires according to various reports on Thursday (Feb 15). Mbappe, who is in the final year of his rolling contract, is now reportedly ready to sign for Spanish giants Real Madrid where he has been linked for the last three seasons. The French superstar was close to a move to Real in 2022, but the move stalled due to several reasons. However, next season Mbappe could be seen in Real colours with him all set to run down his contract at PSG. 🚨🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has now informed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he will LEAVE the club as free agent.



The terms of the departure are yet to be fully agreed but he will LEAVE Paris in the summer — Kylian has yet to fulfil his commitments to the club. pic.twitter.com/bD0ji3CTyA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2024 × Mbappe to leave PSG

According to reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano and several reports, “Kylian Mbappé has now informed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he will leave the club as a free agent. The terms of the departure are yet to be fully agreed but he will leave Paris in the summer — Kylian has yet to fulfill his commitments to the club.”

The news comes as a big blow for the Paris-based club which lost the services of Lionel Messi and Neymar in the summer transfer window of 2023. With Mbappe moving on as a free agent, PSG are likely to take a hit on their $200 million investment made in 2017, when Mbappe moved to PSG from Monaco, initially on loan.

What next for Mbappe?

As anticipated, Real Madrid remain the most likely club where Mbappe could land as they have been in negotiations to sign him since 2021. He appeared to have come close to a move to the Spanish capital in 2022, but the move stalled at the last moment. Considering Mbappe’s financial demands, very few clubs will be ready to invest in Mbappe including the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Barcelona are not in the race to sign the Frenchmen as they struggle with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.