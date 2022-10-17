Kylian Mbappe rubbishes reports of PSG exit in January: 'I was as shocked as everyone else'

French striker Kylian Mbappe has rubbished the reports of him wanting to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January next year. The news of Mbappe's desire to leave PSG in January had taken the football world by storm last week as the 23-year-old had signed a fresh three-year deal at PSG earlier this year.

Mbappe said he was as shocked as everyone else by the news of him wanting to leave PSG, stating that he is happy at the Parisian club and is not looking to force a move anytime soon. The French star had signed a lucrative three-year contract at PSG earlier this summer making him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

"I never asked for my departure in January. The information that came out on the day of the (Champions League match against Benfica), I did not understand it. I am not involved in this information neither directly nor indirectly," Mbappe told reporters after PSG's 1-0 win over Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Reports in the French media had claimed Mbappe wants to leave as he is not happy at PSG and felt betrayed by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after signing a fresh deal at the club this summer. His feud with teammate Neymar and indirect criticism of head coach Christophe Galtier on social media also added fuel to the fire.

However, Mbappe has cleared the air on his future and said he has never asked the club to sanction a move for him in January. Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid earlier this summer before extending signing a new contract at PSG.

"I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I'm involved, I'm not at all. I was taking a nap, my entourage was at my little brother's game. We were stunned when we found out," Mbappe said.

"Afterwards, we had to deal with it, we had a match to play. I just wanted to say that it's completely false, I'm very happy here," he added.

Mbappe, who joined PSG from French rivals Monaco on loan in 2017, has gone on to become one of the key figures at the club in a short span of time. The World Cup winner is one of the best forwards in the world at present and has been instrumental in the French club's success with 214 goals in 303 appearances across competitions.

Mbappe will be next seen in action when PSG lock horns with Ajaccio in the Ligue 1 on Saturday (October 22).