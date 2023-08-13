Kylian Mbappe back with PSG’s first team squad after constructive talks overnight: Club Statement

Days after going public about not including Kylian Mbappe in their scheme of things for the upcoming season, Paris Saint-Germain, following constructive talks with the French striker overnight, reinstated him in the first-team squad.

In its official statement released on Sunday, PSG said both parties broke the ice and held positive discussions, which led to this conclusion.

"After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player was reinstated in the first training team this morning," PSG said in a statement.

PSG began their title defence with a goalless draw against Lorient at home on Saturday, where Mbappe, alongside Neymar and Marco Verratti, watched the game from the stands as they were kept out of the first-team list.

As Mbappe still has one year left on the contract, this situation is a winner for both parties. While PSG, upset over Mbappe’s transfer saga, said they would bench the World Cup-winning star for the complete season if he fails to land a new club (even on loan) for the upcoming season, can make the most of his presence and eye for the eluded Champions League title.

With FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele joining PSG (for a fee worth around €50.4 million), these two star French attackers can help the Paris-based club accomplish its dream.

Mbappe, who is said to have agreed to join La Liga giants Real Madrid on a free transfer next season after his contract with PSG ends, can have a final hurray at the club where he tasted enormous success. Having arrived at the PSG in 2018 (bought for $160 million, with an additional $39 million in add-ons), Mbappe won everything that there is to win at this club and in the French league, other than the coveted UCL title.

Mbappe is on everyone’s list

Kylian Mbappe, by distance, is most sort-after striker in the world. Having won his maiden WC in 2018 and almost winning it the next time in 2022 (scored a WC Final hat-trick), his credentials speak for him.

With several top clubs across Europe and even in Saudi Pro League keeping a tab on Mbappe’s contract situation, a few of them approached him this summer, with Al Hilal offering an unbelievable offer (worth around €300 million ($332m).

Both PSG and Al Hilal even agreed on the fees, but Mbappe’s refusal to join the Saudi Pro League side saw this deal broke down.

PSG return to Ligue 1 action against Toulouse on Saturday.