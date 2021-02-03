Kuldeep Yadav reveals lessons from Ashwin and Nathan Lyon

After a recent dip in form, India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has failed to start matches for India on a consistent basis with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja taking the charge of the spin attack. Kuldeep, who was in the Indian squad in the recently concluded Test series against Australia, failed to bag a game in the longest format of the game. Kuldeep has now revealed what he learned from the like of Ashwin and Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon during India's recent tour of Australia.

The 26-year-old got the opportunity to pick the brains of Lyon and Ashwin – two of the best spinners in the world. Kuldeep opened up about his interactions with the spin duo as he said that while Lyon talked more about following simple drills, Ashwin was more technical and focused on what tweaks he can make in his bowling. Kuldeep, who is in strong contention to be back in the Indian Test XI against England, also revealed how Ashwin helped him laying out plans for England skipper Joe Root – who was in sensational form in their series against Sri Lanka.

"I did speak quite a lot to Nathan Lyon. I asked him about his routines. He told me he maintains simple drills, what his skills are, how he runs the fingers over the ball while spinning, which is his strength. He asked me to follow my routines, find the spot where I should be pitching and enjoy my bowling with a smile.

"He (Ashwin) has given me quite a few ideas. He said at times I should quicken my rhythm, try bowling straighter, make slight tactical changes. He has a lot of knowledge not just about bowling but also game plans. During the Australia tour we spoke about plans for the England series - if Joe Root is batting, which fielders should be close, what areas to bowl. When he did not play in Brisbane I had good discussions with him," Kuldeep Yadav told ESPNcricinfo.

Kuldeep also said that he should have played more matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and the chinaman bowler added that he was bowling well and was in a good rhythm.

"Personally I felt the 2020 IPL did not go well for me. I should have played more matches. I felt I was in pretty good rhythm, I was bowling well, but just that I did not get many overs. So, perhaps, if I got more opportunities then it would have been good. I am not saying that was the lowest, to be honest.

"Even in 2019, I did not have a good IPL. Until you fail, you can't handle the pressure. Now I feel I understand things better - I have seen failure in my life now, so even if I don't perform, it will not be new. In cricket, you can't perform at all times, but if you carry on doing the hard work, you create better chances to become successful," Kuldeep Yadav said.

Kuldeep last played Test for India in the year 2019 - against Australia in Sydney - where he ended up with five wickets.