/Kolkata Knight Riders unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2026 season

Three-times champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have unveiled a fresh new jersey ahead of IPL 2026, designed in the theme of Lines of Legacy. At the heart of the design are the defining moments that have shaped KKR's journey over the years. From the unforgettable opening night when Brendon McCullum smashed 158* back in 2008, to Rinku Singh's five sixes in the final over, KKR have produced many such moments that have become part of IPL folklore. Each iconic moment forms a line in the franchise's star-studded story, and when these lines come together, they create the initials (K) (K) (R) in the style of abstract linear art.

This season, those lines are not just remembered - they are woven into the jersey itself, allowing fans to wear a piece of the team's story.

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Speaking on the jersey reveal, Venky Mysore, Chief Executive Officer, Knight Riders Sports, said: "The Lines of Legacy captures the essence of KKR's storied history and celebrates the journey of the team over the years. Each line represents a pivotal moment of brilliance, reflecting the energy and spirit that weaves together to form our identity. We are proud of this legacy that we have built and want to carry it into the upcoming season while creating more memories for our fans to cherish."

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In Indian Premier League, KKR has made four appearances in the final, winning the championship thrice (2012, 2014, 2024). They finished runners-up in the 2021 season, staging one of the most remarkable comebacks in the tournament's history. TKR's Men's Team has also won the CPL championship five times in 11 years since the Knight Riders took over the franchise.