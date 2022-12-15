Know which team has won the most FIFA world Cups; check football world cup complete winner list

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina and France will be squaring off in this year’s FIFA World Cup grand finale. The two teams have lifted the world cup twice, and thus, both teams will be looking forward to outperforming their opponents on Sunday, December 18. In total, there have been 21 editions of the FIFA World Cup so far. The first FIFA World Cup was played in 1930 and was won by the hosts, Uruguay. Thirteen teams took part in that tournament and it has since expanded to 32 teams in the 2022 edition. It must be noted that the 2026 edition will see 48 nations clashing for the World Cup title.

Football World Cup winner list from 1930 to 2018

The 22nd edition of the Football World Cup is underway in Qatar presently. France or Argentina is poised to lift the World Cup trophy this Sunday, December 18. Here’s a breakdown of the 21 World Cup winners during the course of the time period between 1930 and 2018.

Brazil: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002) Germany: 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) Italy: 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006) Argentina: 2 (1978, 1986) France: 2 (1998, 2018) Uruguay: 2 (1930, 1950) Spain: 1 (2010) England: 1 (1966)

How many times has France won the World Cup?

France has lifted the World Cup trophy twice. The first time it won was back in 1998. And then they got their hands on the trophy in 2018. In this year’s FIFA World Cup, France are the defender of the World Cup title.

How many times has Argentina won the World Cup?

Argentina, just like France, has also grabbed the World Cup title twice. They were the World Cup winners in the years 1978 and 1986.

How many nations have won back-to-back World Cups?

Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) are the only two countries in World Cup history to have won back-to-back titles. Brazil defeated Sweden 5-2 in 1958 and Czechoslovakia 3-1 in 1962, while Italy defeated Czechoslovakia 2-1 in 1934 and Hungary 4-2 in 1938.