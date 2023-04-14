KKR vs SRH Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

KKR vs SRH Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 19 of the IPL 2023 season on Friday, April 14. The clash will take place at the home ground of Kolkata in Eden Gardens. Though SRH won the IPL trophy in 2016 and were runners-up in IPL 2018, their performance this season has not been really impressive. In fact, they were the first team to get knocked out of the playoff race.

KKR, on the other hand, won the tournament in 2012 and 2015, but could not repeat their success in the following years. However, they did reach the finals of IPL 2022 where they got defeated by CSK. IPL 2023, both teams face each other on April 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and on May 4 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the two teams’ head-to-head record:

KKR vs SRH- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

KKR and SRH’s head-to-head record stand at 15-8, clearly, Kolkata has the upper hand when it comes to the previous record between the two teams. They have met in 23 IPL matches of which 15 were won by KKR, while SRH won the remaining 8.

The last match between the two teams was held in the 61st match of IPL 2022 in Pune. KKR batted first Sam Billings, and Andre Russell helped them post 177/6 in 20 overs. On the other hand, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Marakram were not sufficient to chase the target of 177 and SRH eventually lost the match by 54 runs.

Matches played: 23

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders: 15

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 8

KKR vs SRH- IPL 2023: Pitch report

It will be the second home game for the Knight Riders this season. In the first game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR posted a total of 204 runs and then delivered a sensational bowling performance. The pitch will likely provide a lot of support to the batters in this game. The team winning the toss will prefer to bowl.

KKR vs SRH- IPL 2023: Weather forecast

Kolkata weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Friday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Kolkata vs Hyderabad game. The wind speed is expected to be around 10-25 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius. The humidity could go as high as 64 per cent.

KKR vs SRH- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

KKR vs SRH- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders have a better chance to win the match.

KKR vs SRH- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema app



