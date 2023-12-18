KKR complete squad 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders, the two-time winner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is one of the teams featuring in the IPL 2024 Auction. KKR has played the marquee event consistently since 2008.

Kolkata Knight Riders have retained 13 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. KKR bought 10 players in the auction with the highest being Australia's Mitchell Starc who was bought for a record amount of INR 24.75 crore. Mitchell Starc also became the most expensive player ever in IPL history.

Apart from Starc, KKR INR 2 crore for buy Afghan spinner Mujeeb Rahman and INR 1.5 crore to buy West Indian Sherfane Rutherord.

Here's everything you need to know about KKR's IPL Squad.

KKR IPL 2024 Auction Buys

Here's the full list of players bought by KKR in the IPL Auction 2024:

PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE PAID K.S. Bharat Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000 Chetan Sakariya Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000 Mitchell Starc Overseas Bowler ₹24,75,00,000 Ramandeep Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Indian Batter ₹20,00,000 Manish Pandey Indian Batter ₹50,00,000 Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan Bowler ₹20,000,000 Sakib Hussain ₹20,00,000 Sherfane Rutherford West Indies Batter ₹1,50,00,000 Gus Atkinson England Bowler ₹1,00,00,000

KKR IPL 2024 Auction Retained Players

Here's the full list of players retained by KKR:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

KKR Squad After IPL 2024 Auction