KKR complete squad 2024 IPL 2024 Auction Kolkata Knight Riders players list, captain, batsmen, bowlers, keeper
Story highlights
KKR complete squad 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders have retained 13 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. However, they have 12 slots to fill and a remaining purse of ₹32.6 crore. Out of the 12 slots, they have four reserved for overseas players.
KKR complete squad 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders have retained 13 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. However, they have 12 slots to fill and a remaining purse of ₹32.6 crore. Out of the 12 slots, they have four reserved for overseas players.
KKR complete squad 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders, the two-time winner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is one of the teams featuring in the IPL 2024 Auction. KKR has played the marquee event consistently since 2008.
Kolkata Knight Riders have retained 13 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. KKR bought 10 players in the auction with the highest being Australia's Mitchell Starc who was bought for a record amount of INR 24.75 crore. Mitchell Starc also became the most expensive player ever in IPL history.
Apart from Starc, KKR INR 2 crore for buy Afghan spinner Mujeeb Rahman and INR 1.5 crore to buy West Indian Sherfane Rutherord.
trending now
Here's everything you need to know about KKR's IPL Squad.
KKR IPL 2024 Auction Buys
Here's the full list of players bought by KKR in the IPL Auction 2024:
|PLAYER
|NATIONALITY
|TYPE
|PRICE PAID
|K.S. Bharat
|Indian
|Wicket-Keeper
|₹50,00,000
|Chetan Sakariya
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹50,00,000
|Mitchell Starc
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹24,75,00,000
|Ramandeep Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹20,00,000
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|Indian
|Batter
|₹20,00,000
|Manish Pandey
|Indian
|Batter
|₹50,00,000
|Mujeeb Rahman
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|₹20,000,000
|Sakib Hussain
|₹20,00,000
|Sherfane Rutherford
|West Indies
|Batter
|₹1,50,00,000
|Gus Atkinson
|England
|Bowler
|₹1,00,00,000
KKR IPL 2024 Auction Retained Players
Here's the full list of players retained by KKR:
Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer
KKR Squad After IPL 2024 Auction
Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain