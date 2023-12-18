LIVE TV
KKR complete squad 2024 IPL 2024 Auction Kolkata Knight Riders players list, captain, batsmen, bowlers, keeper

Dubai, UAEEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Dec 19, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
main img

KKR IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: KKR have already spent ₹67.3 crore in retaining their 13 players. They have also released 12 players ahead of IPL Auction 2024. Photograph:(Twitter)

KKR complete squad 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders have retained 13 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. However, they have 12 slots to fill and a remaining purse of ₹32.6 crore. Out of the 12 slots, they have four reserved for overseas players. 

KKR complete squad 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders, the two-time winner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is one of the teams featuring in the IPL 2024 Auction. KKR has played the marquee event consistently since 2008.

Kolkata Knight Riders have retained 13 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. KKR bought 10 players in the auction with the highest being Australia's Mitchell Starc who was bought for a record amount of INR 24.75 crore. Mitchell Starc also became the most expensive player ever in IPL history.

Apart from Starc, KKR INR 2 crore for buy Afghan spinner Mujeeb Rahman and INR 1.5 crore to buy West Indian Sherfane Rutherord.

Here's everything you need to know about KKR's IPL Squad. 

KKR IPL 2024 Auction Buys

Here's the full list of players bought by KKR in the IPL Auction 2024:

PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE PRICE PAID
K.S. Bharat Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000
Chetan Sakariya Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000
Mitchell Starc Overseas Bowler ₹24,75,00,000
Ramandeep Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Indian Batter ₹20,00,000
Manish Pandey Indian Batter ₹50,00,000
Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan Bowler ₹20,000,000
Sakib Hussain     ₹20,00,000
Sherfane Rutherford West Indies Batter ₹1,50,00,000
Gus Atkinson England Bowler ₹1,00,00,000

KKR IPL 2024 Auction Retained Players

Here's the full list of players retained by KKR:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

KKR Squad After IPL 2024 Auction

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain

