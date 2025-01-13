Russian national and former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently removed from a flight in the USA. The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter was sitting in the emergency seat of a plane set to take off from Las Vegas but was de-planed by the crew after an argument.

In the video doing the rounds on social media, Khabib can be seen arguing with the flight attendant, who raised questions over the fighter's ability to help other passengers in case of an emergency. Have a look at the video below:

UFC World Champion #khabibnurmagomedov removed from @FlyFrontier airplane because someone reported that she is not comfortable he is sitting next to the emergency exit. The only reason that comes to the mind that she knows he is Pro-#Palestine and Anti-#Israel.

Really they should… pic.twitter.com/wDBQuV0mkB — Shaheen (@shaheena45) January 13, 2025

Russian Fighter Removed From Plane in USA

Khabib repeatedly argued with the flight staff that he's completely capable of helping people in case of emergency, including communicating with the staff and passengers in English. The argument by the 36-year-old, however, didn't make an impact on the airline staff, and the fighter was soon seen walking out of the plane.

After it was believed that Khabib was taking an Alaska Air flight, the UFC fighter, in a post shared on X on Monday (Jan 13), cleared that it was a Frontier Airlines flight. Khabib also accused the flight attendant of being rude with him.

"First of all, I need to clarify that it was @FlyFrontier not AlaskaAir. Lady who comes to me with questions was very rude from the very beginning, even though I speak very decent English and can understand everything and agreed to assist, she still insists on removing me from my seat. What was the base for that, racial, national or other one, I'm not sure," Khabib wrote.

"But after 2 minutes of conversation, she called security and I was deplaned from this aircraft, after 1.5 hour I boarded another airline one and left to my destination. I did my best to stay calm and respectful as you can see in the video. But those crew members could do better next time and just be nice with clients," he added.