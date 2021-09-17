Kevin Pietersen tells which team has a 'fantastic shot at winning' IPL 2021 title

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to resume on Sunday (September 19) in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between the arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of the cricket carnival, critics and pundits are predicting the winner of IPL 2021, following the same trend, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen also expressed his opinion as he said that CSK has an opportunity to win another title.

"Everybody wrote off the old boys' army of CSK before the IPL started in April, so seeing them go so well was a bit of a surprise. But I'm not sure how well this four-month absence will have suited them," Kevin Pietersen wrote in his latest column in betway insider.

"It could take them a little while to crank back into gear, particularly the older players. If they are ready, it could be a historic few weeks for the franchise. They have a fantastic shot at winning a title that everybody thought was beyond them."

After winning five matches from the seven they have played, CSK is currently placed at the second position of the points table. After the CSK-MI clash, the action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where KKR will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings.

"They tend to lose their first few games and then come good towards the end of the tournament. Well, we’re already towards the end of the tournament now. Mumbai can’t afford to lose three or four games before they start playing because there’s so little time to play catch-up," Pietersen added.

"If they are to retain their crown, they must be on it from ball one. Clearly, with the talent they have in their side, they are capable of doing it," he added.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the COVID-19 situation.

