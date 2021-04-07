Kevin de Bruyne signs two-year contact extension with Manchester City

Kevin de Bruyne on Wednesday signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2025.

Amassing 254 appearances since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2015, De Bruyne has won seven major trophies during his time at the club and was the first City player ever to be named PFA Player of the Year, in 2020.

The Belgian midfielder has enjoyed another stellar season in 2020/21, scoring seven and assisting 16, as the Cityzens continue to compete on all four domestic and European fronts. Six years after leaving Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg, this new contract will see De Bruyne reach a milestone decade in Manchester.

De Bruyne said: “I could not be happier. Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home. I love the fans; my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well.

ALSO READ: Foden hands Man City late advantage against Dortmund

“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision. I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.

“Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned, and we want the same things.

“My focus now is on ensuring we have a successful end to the current campaign. Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve.”

ALSO READ: Guardiola hails 'exceptional' Haaland amid bid talk

The development comes after de Bruyne guided Manchester City to a thrilling 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first-leg, which was played at the Etihad Stadium.

While Man City have been adamant to keep hold of arguably the world's best midfielder, the Cityzens have now completed the contract extension of the Belgian. De Bruyne has been central to Man City's success since signing for the club in 2015. Not only has he won league titles, FA Cup, League Cup, the midfielder was also awarded the PFA Player of the Year in 2020 for his terrific performances in the previous season.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “This is a very significant moment for this football club. “Kevin is, without question, one of the best players in world football. His performance level has been remarkably consistent since coming to City, and in the last few years he has developed into one of the game’s elite players.

“His talent is unquestionable – but he is also a consummate professional whose dedication to Manchester City during his time here has been nothing short of remarkable. He constantly seeks to improve, and his approach is the perfect blueprint for any young player looking to carve out a career.

“We are delighted he is our player and I look forward to watching him during his peak years here at Manchester City.”