Kevin de Bruyne crowned PFA Player of the Year

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been named PFA Player of the Year for season 2019/20. The Belgian international becomes the first male Manchester City player ever to win the accolade that is voted for by his fellow professionals.

The midfielder, who also takes his place in the Team of the Year alongside former teammate and City legend David Silva, scored 16 goals and made 23 assists across all competitions – equalling Thierry Henry’s Premier League record of 20 assists in one season. De Bruyne fought off competition from team-mate Raheem Sterling and Liverpool quartet Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander Arnold to receive the coveted prize.

While both Izzy Christiansen and Lucy Bronze have won the women’s equivalent in previous campaigns, De Bruyne becomes the first City player ever to win the men’s award.

Speaking of his award, de Bruyne said: “It’s a huge honour. To be voted for by your colleagues and competitors from other teams who you play against and they vote for you for best player is amazing.

“It’s strange that I’m the first one at City given all the good players that have played here before and who are still playing here but it’s nice to represent the club.

“I think it is [the ultimate honour] because you compete against them, they want to win the trophies, they want to be the best. When they vote for you, and it’s everyone who is voting not just a few players, that means you’ve done really well during the season.”

Manager Pep Guardiola led the congratulations: “To win this award is an outstanding achievement, and Kevin is so deserving of it.

“To be recognised by other players is the most that any footballer can ask for, because they understand not only what it is to compete against you, but also the level of commitment it takes to play at the very top.

“There have been many great players in this club’s history, especially over the last decade working with Roberto, Manuel and myself. We have won many titles, but Kevin is the first to receive this prestigious award. This recognition is also a tribute to all the fantastic players who have come before him.

“We are so proud of Kevin and this will only strengthen what he means to this club and our fans. From all the players, coaches and staff at Manchester City, I would like to congratulate him.”