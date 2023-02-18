KAR vs QUE live streaming: PSL 2023 Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators preview, playing XI, time & venue

KAR vs QUE live streaming: Karachi Kings (KAR) will be taking on Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Saturday, February 18. The venue of the match is the National Stadium in Karachi. Both teams have had a shaky start to the tournament as Karachi Kings lost their opening 2 matches while Quetta Gladiators lost the 1 game they have played so far. In their opening match against Peshawar Zalmi, the Kings came extremely near to reaching their 200-run goal, but ultimately fell three runs short and lost by two runs. When playing against Islamabad United in their second game, they were only able to score 173/7 in the allotted overs, which United then chased down in 18.2 overs.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other side, had a disappointing start to their PSL season 8 campaign as they were dismissed for 110 in 18.5 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by nine wickets in response, chasing down the total in 13.3 overs.

How to watch Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators (KAR vs QUE) match live?

In India, the live broadcast of the KAR vs QUE match will be available on Sony Ten-2 and Sony Six TV Channels. SonyLIV app will live stream the KAR vs QUE match live.

In Pakistan, the live broadcast of the KAR vs QUE match will be available on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports. The live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators (KAR vs QUE) match playing XI (Predicted)

Karachi Kings Playing XI (KAR):

James Vince, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Matthew Wade (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Irfan Khan, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Amir

Quetta Gladiators playing XI (QUE):

Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Abdul Bangalzai, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Nuwan Thushara

