Kane Williamson’s historic ton leads New Zealand to maiden Test series win over South Africa

Kane Williamson’s record-breaking 32nd Test hundred helped New Zealand beat South Africa by seven wickets in the second Test in Hamilton. With this, New Zealand also clinched their maiden Test series win over the Proteas.

Chasing 269 on a tricky track at Seddon Park, Kane led the charge and put his team on the winning side with his seventh hundred in as many previous Test matches. It was Kane’s third hundred in four innings against South Africa during the home series.

While in the first Test, he scored 118 and 109 in two innings, becoming only the fifth Kiwi player to achieve this feat, the right-hander hit a gritty 43 in the first innings of the second Test before slamming perhaps his best Test ton in recent times, notching an unbeaten 133.

His match-winning hundred also saw him becoming the quickest to 32nd Test ton (innings-wise), as he took 172 innings, going Steve Smith and Sachin Tendulkar on this elite list.

Meanwhile, South Africa batted first in Hamilton, scoring 242 in the first innings, courtesy of Ruan de Swardt’s debut Test fifty. Seamer William ORourke starred, picking four wickets, while Rachin Ravindra returned with three wickets.

Dane Piedt was the star bowler for South Africa in the first innings, bagging a five-for as the touring side mounted pressure on New Zealand by dismissing them on 211. For Proteas in their second innings, youngster David Bedingham bailed them out after a shaky start, hitting an impressive 110, including 12 fours and two sixes.

William ORourke did the damage in Proteas’ second innings by picking a five-wicket haul, wrapping them up on 235.

Kane shines in the fourth innings

Already regarded as one of cricket’s best batters, let alone from that part of the world, Kane Williamson stepped up when his team needed him the most. After losing Devon Conway late on day three and Latham early on day four, Kane stood his ground and bailed the team out of trouble.

With Will Young on the other hand, Kane brought up his majestic knock, tearing apart several records and helping New Zealand script history with a seven-wicket win.