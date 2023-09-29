Kane Williamson scores fifty in statement New Zealand win against Pakistan in ODI World Cup warm-up contest

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson made an astonishing return to the cricketing circuit on Friday, September 29 with an eye-catching fifty. Williamson, struggling with a knee issue has been included in the Blackcaps’ 15-member ODI World Cup squad and was a big hit as New Zealand beat Pakistan in the first warm-up match. The win was a statement by the 2015 and 2019 runners-up as they beat Pakistan by five wickets and 38 balls to spare in a 346-run chase.

Williamson, New Zealand make statement

Asked to chase 346 to win, the Blackcaps did not have the best starts as experienced Devon Conway was dismissed for a golden duck in the second over. However, Rachin Ravindra (97) and Williamson (54) then led the foundation for New Zealand’s excellent run chase. Williamson looked in great nick but called it a day after scoring the fifty. He retired hurt on 54 after the conclusion of the 18th over, paving the way for other batters to chip in important playing time before the World Cup.

Later, New Zealand built their innings and looked in total control of the run chase as Daryl Mitchell (59) joined Ravindra in the middle. Ravindra, though was unfortunate to have not completed his hundred as he was dismissed for 97 by Agha Salman. Like Williamson, Mitchell also retired hurt to give playing time to others.

Later Mark Chapman (65) and James Neesham (33) completed the winning honours in an easy win for New Zealand by five wickets. Usama Mir bagged two wickets while Hasan Ali, Agha Salman, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. scalped one wicket each.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan’s ton for Pakistan saw them score 345/5 in 50 overs against a resolute Kiwi bowling attack. Rizwan scored 103 while he was supported by Babar Azam (80) and Saud Shakeel (75) as they had a good day at the office with the bat in the first warm-up contest.

Pakistan will now face Australia in their second warm-up match on Tuesday, October 3 at the same venue in Hyderabad while New Zealand will take on South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

