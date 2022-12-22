Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars preview: KF vs CS playing 11, squad, LPL 2022 Live App, watch on Mobile & TV

The Kandy Falcons will face the Colombo Stars in the second qualifier for the Lanka Premier League 2022 on Thursday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The winner of this match will face the Jaffna Kings in the final on Friday. In the first qualifier, the Kandy Falcons faced the Jaffna Kings. The Falcons were defeated in a rain-marred game, and the Kings advanced to the final. Meanwhile, the Colombo Stars defeated the Galle Gladiators in the Eliminator the same night to stay in the competition. They delivered a solid performance in a rain-curtailed match of 18 overs per side.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars match details

This is the Qualifier 2 match of the Lanka Premier League. The winner of this clash will meet Jaffna Kings on Friday, December 23. Today’s match between Kandy Falcons and Colombo Stars will be played at 7:30 PM IST and local time. The venue of the match is R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars match prediction

The Falcons were defeated by the Kings in the first qualifier, whereas the Stars are coming off a win. They will ride with confidence and hope to replicate their performance from Thursday. The Colombo Stars appear to be a well-oiled machine, and we expect them to advance to the final against the Kings.

Prediction: Colombo Stars will win this match.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars predicted lineups

Kandy Falcons: Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Najibullah Zadran, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Chamika Karunaratne, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Isuru Udana

Colombo Stars: Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Nishan Madushka (wk), Benny Howell, Mohammad Nabi, Dominic Drakes, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal

Where to watch Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars match live?

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Where will the LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars match be held?

LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars match will take place in Sri Lanka on December 22

When will the LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars match start? – Date

LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on December 22, Thursday.

What Time the LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars match will begin?- Time

The LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and local time.

What is the venue of the LPL 2022 Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars match? – Venue

LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Aura match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Stars full squad

Kandy Falcons:

Carlos Brathwaite, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Fabian Allen, Andre Fletcher, Isuru Udana, Dewald Brevis, Matheesha Pathirana, Ashen Bandara, Usman Shinwari, Ashan Priyanjan, Minod Bhanuka, Avishka Perera, Ashian Daniel, Malinda Pushpakumara, Janith Liyanage, Lasith Abeyratne, Kavin Bandara, Chris Green

Colombo Stars: