Kagiso Rabada's six-wicket haul helps Proteas floor Windies in Centurion Test despite Blackwood's gritty 79

Kagiso Rabada produced a stunning match-winning spell of six for 50 in the second innings to guide South Africa to an 87-run win over the Windies in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Chasing a moderate 247, Windies struggled to get going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually got all out on 159 in the 41st over despite some fight back from Jermaine Blackwood, who scored a gritty 79.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, the new-looking Proteas team began well with both Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram taking the attack to the opposition. After stitching a 141-run stand for the first wicket, South Africa looked like making the most of this start.

Markram, who returned to form following his star performances in the recently-concluded SA20, scored his 6th Test hundred. That, however, was the last highlight of South Africa’s first innings, as despite being 221 for two at one stage, they got all out on 342.

Windies got off to a shaky start in their reply losing both openers early inside the first 20 overs. Some resistance from Raymon Reifer and Blackwood later had the Windies back in the game, but a five-wicket haul from Anrich Nortje sent the visiting team packing on 212.

Though a 130-run lead had Proteas’ nose in front that feeling didn’t last for long as they struggled against the new ball in final session on day two. While the first-inning hero Markram again played a handy knock of 47, yet another five-for in the Test, this time from Kemar Roach, saw South Africa’s second innings getting folded on a mere 116.

With 247 looking like a chaseable target, Windies were jolted by some early blows from searing Kagiso Rabada, who ended up with figures of six for 50 in 15 overs in the second innings. Blackwood was the sole performer with the bat from the touring team hitting 79 off 93 balls, he also couldn’t save his team from suffering an 87-run defeat in the first of the two Tests.