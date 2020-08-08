Juventus sack coach Maurizio Sarri sacked after Champions League exit

Juventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's double in a home 2-1 win on Friday, Juve fell 2-2 on aggregate to the French club, ending their quest for a title they last won in 1996.

Sarri has been the target of criticism since early on in his tenure and the European failure was the final straw for the club’s hierarchy.

A club statement read: “The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football.”

Despite their domestic dominance, Juventus haven’t lifted the Champions League trophy since 1996.