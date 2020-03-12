Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19

According to Juventus, their club's defender was Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

"The footballer, Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for coronavirus-Covid-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Juve said in a statement. "Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him."

Serie A has been among the major sporting events that have been suspended due to the on-going coronavirus outbreak. Rugani has featured in seven games for Juventus this season, the latest match he played was on February 22 against Spal where the Biancori side won 2-1.

Rugani was an unused substitute for Juventus on their fixture on Sunday against Internazionale. He was seen training with his teammates on Tuesday.

Inter Milan has been quick to act after Rugani's test, they have suspended all competitive activities which includes training due to the outbreak. Inter's Europa fixture with Getafe was suspended after Getafe president refused to travel to Italy.

However, Champions League and International football are excluded in Italy's sporting ban, this means Juventus will be facing Lyon next week.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday announced the suspension until April 3 of all sporting events in the country, including the top-flight Serie A football league, as Italy grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

"I am going to sign a decree that can be summarised as follows: I stay at home," Conte announced in a dramatic evening television address.