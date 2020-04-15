'Just being nice doesn't guarantee a place in IPL' - VVX Laxman hits back at Michael Clarke's statement

Former India batsman VVS Laxman hit back at claims by former Australian captain Michael Clarke that Australian players were ‘too scared’ of sledging Virat Kohli and other Indian players and ‘sucked’ up to them in the last Test series between the two sides.

Laxman has said that just being nice to someone doesn’t get you a spot in IPL while adding franchises look to players who can add calibre and value to the squad. The former Test specialist further said that being friendly with Indian players doesn’t mean you are getting picked for the IPL.

"Just by being nice to someone doesn't get you a place in IPL," Laxman, who also mentors IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad told host broadcasters of IPL on its show 'Cricket Connected'.

"Any franchise will look at the player's calibre and value add to the team, which gives them desired results by winning matches/tournaments. These are the kind of players who get IPL contracts. So just being nice to someone will not earn you a spot in the IPL."

Laxman, who is also the mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad, gave a perspective straight from the auction table as he said that when a team selects players they think of how they have played for their country in the past or in other cricket leagues.

"If you're friendly with any Indian player it doesn't mean that you are getting IPL contract. As a mentor, I'm on the auction table and we select players, those international players that have played exceptionally well for their country and can add value to the franchise.

"Friendship with any Indian player doesn't ensure entry into the IPL," Laxman, who amassed 8,781 Test runs, said without mincing any words.

Meanwhile, IPL 2020 is set to be postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased lockdown phase imposed by the government to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

