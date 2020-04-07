Jurgen Klopp considers Coutinho's transfer as 'difficult' decision by Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has finally revealed the details of the emotions that the club and he as a manager went through during Philippe Coutinho's exit.

Brazilian playmaker's switch to Camp Nou was considered "difficult" decision by the Reds, as told by Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool resisted the player's move to Barcelona, in fact, handed him a new contract but Countinho was still allowed to leave.

Philippe Coutinho moved to Barcelona in August 2018 after a $130 million deal was sanctioned.

During a local podcast, Klopp said: "I really respected Phil's switch from the first second.

"Not that I do that all the time but it felt oh wow that could be difficult.

"So it's not about yes we signed a new contract so many weeks before that but it was really clear he would not have asked me for any other club but for this club, there was no chance.

"Then we had to be hard in the summer because we had no other solution. We lost Adam Lallana [to injury] in that time as well, we would have lost two players.

"That's not possible, you cannot solve that on the transfer market.

"He was open to that [staying] and that was really cool. Then you have to be fair in the window and say we can do it, we don't like it but we can do it."

Coutinho has had a nightmare spell with the Catalonia giants, he is currently playing for the German side, Bayern Munich. But he still has not yet found his lost form.

The Brazilian is eyeing a move to Premier League next season but Klopp considers him a boy of past, and Liverpool has seemed to move on.

