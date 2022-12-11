Jude Bellingham, Achraf Hakimi among others credit mothers’ love for success in Qatar World Cup, see images

All teams these days have the best of managers, coaches, technicians and doctors to look after them yet a lot of the players have someone else to credit to for their success. Well, that someone else isn’t any of their friends or wives or even partners, it’s their mothers! Yes, you read it right - it’s the mom’s love that has helped players, especially young ones, to succeed in this ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Be it for England’s 19-year-old, Jude Bellingham or Morocco’s star right-back Achraf Hakimi and Sofiane Boufal to name a few; these players didn’t shy away from telling everyone how their mothers are taking care of them, and how with their love these players are finding their feet in the World Cup.

Bellingham, however, went a step ahead, revealing to everyone in the English camp that even to date his mother makes his bed. Senior player Jordan Henderson among others took no time in jokingly bashing him for the same. Conor Coady, the England’s defender shared what exactly happened when Jude opened up about this to everyone.

"Hendo looks after Jude like there is no tomorrow," Coady said. "The other day he [Bellingham] said something about his mum making his bed. We are talking Jude Bellingham here, one of the best young players in the world. Hendo sat up at dinner and said: 'What?'. Jude said, 'My mum makes my bed'. Hendo was bashing and bashing him."

Meanwhile, ahead of England's group-stage match against the USA, Bellingham was spotted clicking a picture with his mother in the stands. Thanking his mother for everything, the English midfielder said, ‘The role my mother plays is huge. I think it’s probably the biggest role anyone has at the moment.'

On the other hand, Morocco’s Hakimi, after his team defeated Belgium 2-0 in the group game, celebrated the win with his mother in the stands. Post-match, Hakimi even posted a photo with her on his Instagram handle. A picture of Hakimi kissing his mother after that game went pretty viral on the social media as well.

Whereas, Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal was also seen celebrating the famous win of his team over Portugal in quarters with his mother. The forward was recorded dancing with his mother on the sidelines post win.

Watch the video here -

Earlier, after Morocco's miraculous win over Spain in the last-16, Boufal, who was born in France, even said this about his mother.