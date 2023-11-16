Jos Buttler pens heartfelt note on failed World Cup title defence, vows to reflect on disappointing campaign

England captain Jos Buttler is disappointed over the failed World Cup 2023 title defence. The defending champions underperformed across all departments, having won just three out of the nine contested matches. Upon landing in the UK, Buttler penned a heartfelt note on his social media handles, reflecting on his and his team’s performance in India.

On his Instagram handle, Buttler posted a note writing he is as disappointed with the outcome as anyone back home. Putting himself under the bus instead of naming specific players for the overall show, Buttler added he is aware of his failed contribution with the bat and that he vows to learn from his mistakes and make necessary amends to his game.

Buttler wrote, “Back home now and very much in reflection mode over an incredibly disappointing World Cup campaign. The last 8 weeks couldn’t have gone less to plan, and the overriding emotions of sadness and frustration still very much dominate my feelings.

“Ultimately we performed so far short of our capabilities and me more than anyone. I will let this be a great lesson from the mistakes I made and motivation in everything I do going forward.

"It won't take me long for the feelings of excitement and determination to return and drive me forward every day. To all who reached out with messages of support, I really appreciate it X," the English white-ball captain added. England began their CWC campaign with a shocking loss at the hands of New Zealand in Ahmedabad, going down by eight wickets in the curtain raiser. Though they won their next match against Bangladesh in Dharamsala, owing to a hundred by Dawid Malan, England's performance touched rock-bottom in their next five contests, losing all.

Beginning from Afghanistan, England suffered defeats against India, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Australia in the tournament. Though in that position, they were out of the World Cup, England had to win their remaining two matches against the Netherlands and Pakistan to stay alive in the 2025 Champions Trophy qualification race.

Thanks to Ben Stokes and a better performance from the unit, England won their last two games, directly qualifying for the 2025 CT in Pakistan.

Buttler to lead England in the Caribbean

Despite the director of men’s cricket, Robert Key, safeguarding both Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott’s jobs by taking responsibility for the result, Buttler is determined to lead the English side in next year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.